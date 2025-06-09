Know Labs Inc [KNW] is -77.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Know Labs Inc [AMEX: KNW] gained 205.88% on the last trading session, reaching $1.56 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 912.12K shares, KNW reached a trading volume of 105820357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Know Labs Inc [KNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNW shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNW stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for KNW stock

Know Labs Inc [KNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 215.02. With this latest performance, KNW shares gained by 267.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.50 for Know Labs Inc [KNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5218, while it was recorded at 0.7164 for the last single week of trading, and 5.6714 for the last 200 days.

Know Labs Inc [KNW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Know Labs Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.07 and a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Know Labs Inc [KNW]

The top three institutional holders of KNW stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 1.58 million shares, which is approximately 1.9056%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 0.52 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.21 million in KNW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$0.21 million in KNW stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6186%.