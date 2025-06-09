Keefe Bruyette lifts Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Riot Platforms Inc [NASDAQ: RIOT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.57% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.06%.

Over the last 12 months, RIOT stock rose by 1.86%. The one-year Riot Platforms Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.42. The average equity rating for RIOT stock is currently 1.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.52 billion, with 350.18 million shares outstanding and 331.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.61M shares, RIOT stock reached a trading volume of 55791630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $15.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Riot Platforms Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Riot Platforms Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on RIOT stock. On July 24, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for RIOT shares from 15 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Platforms Inc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

RIOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.06. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 25.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.61 for Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.95, while it was recorded at 9.17 for the last single week of trading, and 9.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Riot Platforms Inc Fundamentals:

Riot Platforms Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.23 and a Current Ratio set at 3.23.

Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29.54 million shares, which is approximately 11.1612%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 21.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$196.31 million in RIOT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$81.99 million in RIOT stock with ownership which is approximately 3.3899%.