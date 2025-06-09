JP Morgan slashes price target on IREN Ltd [IREN] – find out why.

IREN Ltd [NASDAQ: IREN] surged by $0.8 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $9.75.

IREN Ltd stock has also gained 16.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IREN stock has inclined by 26.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.59% and lost -0.71% year-on date.

The market cap for IREN stock reached $2.35 billion, with 240.97 million shares outstanding and 227.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.30M shares, IREN reached a trading volume of 26279126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IREN Ltd [IREN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IREN shares is $18.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IREN stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for IREN Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2024, representing the official price target for IREN Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9.50 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on IREN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IREN Ltd is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for IREN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

IREN stock trade performance evaluation

IREN Ltd [IREN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.21. With this latest performance, IREN shares gained by 48.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IREN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.02 for IREN Ltd [IREN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.10, while it was recorded at 9.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.15 for the last 200 days.

IREN Ltd [IREN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

IREN Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

IREN Ltd [IREN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IREN stocks are: CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP with ownership of 6.87 million shares, which is approximately 6.8935%. MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 5.46 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$61.69 million in IREN stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $$53.1 million in IREN stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7202%.