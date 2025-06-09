JP Morgan lifts Nu Holdings Ltd [NU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nu Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.17%.

Over the last 12 months, NU stock rose by 6.49%. The one-year Nu Holdings Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.86. The average equity rating for NU stock is currently 2.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.55 billion, with 3.77 billion shares outstanding and 3.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 55.74M shares, NU stock reached a trading volume of 40870433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nu Holdings Ltd [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $14.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $14.60 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Nu Holdings Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for NU in the course of the last twelve months was 24.15.

NU Stock Performance Analysis:

Nu Holdings Ltd [NU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, NU shares dropped by -1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.09 for Nu Holdings Ltd [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.71, while it was recorded at 12.04 for the last single week of trading, and 12.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nu Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Nu Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.72.

NU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nu Holdings Ltd go to 36.78%.

Nu Holdings Ltd [NU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 251.3 million shares, which is approximately 5.2484%. CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 217.5 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.8 billion in NU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $$2.4 billion in NU stock with ownership which is approximately 3.8837%.