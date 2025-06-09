Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] is -36.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Jetblue Airways Corp [NASDAQ: JBLU] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $5.01.

Jetblue Airways Corp stock has also loss -0.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JBLU stock has declined by -18.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.33% and lost -36.26% year-on date.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $1.78 billion, with 354.00 million shares outstanding and 283.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.39M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 20489355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $4.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Jetblue Airways Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Jetblue Airways Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $7, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jetblue Airways Corp is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.88.

JBLU stock trade performance evaluation

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 12.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.80 for Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 5.08 for the last single week of trading, and 5.99 for the last 200 days.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Jetblue Airways Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jetblue Airways Corp go to 30.62%.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55.28 million shares, which is approximately 16.0197%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35.83 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$218.22 million in JBLU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$108.87 million in JBLU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.1806%.