Jefferies slashes price target on Huntington Bancshares, Inc [HBAN] – find out why.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc [NASDAQ: HBAN] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 3.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.22.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 30765141 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntington Bancshares, Inc stands at 1.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.83%.

The market cap for HBAN stock reached $23.63 billion, with 1.46 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.00M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 30765141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares, Inc [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $17.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.50, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares, Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.20.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares, Inc [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.34 for Huntington Bancshares, Inc [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.78, while it was recorded at 15.84 for the last single week of trading, and 15.67 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc [HBAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.12.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares, Inc [HBAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares, Inc [HBAN]

The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 171.75 million shares, which is approximately 11.8352%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 130.34 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.72 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.22 billion in HBAN stock with ownership which is approximately 6.3663%.