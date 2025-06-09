Jefferies lifts Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [NYSE: CLF] gained 7.04% or 0.5 points to close at $7.60 with a heavy trading volume of 37809084 shares.

The daily chart for CLF points out that the company has recorded -41.09% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 27.90M shares, CLF reached to a volume of 37809084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $7.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.50, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on CLF stock. On June 11, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for CLF shares from 23 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for CLF stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.36. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.77 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.53, while it was recorded at 7.40 for the last single week of trading, and 10.44 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 2.13.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]

The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51.42 million shares, which is approximately 10.8704%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$721.69 million in CLF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$354.65 million in CLF stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8719%.