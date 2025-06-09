Intel Corp [INTC] gain 0.05% so far this year. What now?

Intel Corp [NASDAQ: INTC] gained 0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $20.06 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 92.13M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 69861117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intel Corp [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $21.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Intel Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Intel Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $22, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on INTC stock. On April 25, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 22 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corp is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83.

Trading performance analysis for INTC stock

Intel Corp [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.23 for Intel Corp [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.64, while it was recorded at 20.07 for the last single week of trading, and 21.62 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corp [INTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Intel Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Intel Corp [INTC]

