HSBC Securities lifts Advanced Micro Devices Inc [AMD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc [NASDAQ: AMD] closed the trading session at $116.19.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.81 percent and weekly performance of 4.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 40.37M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 26939027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $128.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AMD stock. On May 07, 2025, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 110 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc is set at 4.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 68.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.97.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 15.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.72 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.25, while it was recorded at 116.48 for the last single week of trading, and 125.32 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.97 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc [AMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc go to 28.55%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc [AMD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 147.32 million shares, which is approximately 8.8951%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 130.38 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$21.15 billion in AMD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$11.13 billion in AMD stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1413%.