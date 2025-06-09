HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE] Is Currently 10.44 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: HIVE] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 10.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.01.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25760522 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd stands at 6.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.82%.

The market cap for HIVE stock reached $362.42 million, with 180.31 million shares outstanding and 179.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.42M shares, HIVE reached a trading volume of 25760522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIVE shares is $7.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2025, representing the official price target for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while ROTH MKM analysts kept a Buy rating on HIVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

How has HIVE stock performed recently?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.67. With this latest performance, HIVE shares gained by 16.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.72, while it was recorded at 1.88 for the last single week of trading, and 2.80 for the last 200 days.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.41 and a Current Ratio set at 10.41.

Insider trade positions for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE]

The top three institutional holders of HIVE stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 4.28 million shares, which is approximately 3.8631%. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 3.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11.99 million in HIVE stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $$9.62 million in HIVE stock with ownership which is approximately 2.8214%.