Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $65

Hims & Hers Health Inc [NYSE: HIMS] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 6.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.33.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 41466213 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hims & Hers Health Inc stands at 4.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.79%.

The market cap for HIMS stock reached $12.61 billion, with 215.21 million shares outstanding and 200.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.44M shares, HIMS reached a trading volume of 41466213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $47.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $60, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on HIMS stock. On January 10, 2025, analysts increased their price target for HIMS shares from 24 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc is set at 5.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMS in the course of the last twelve months was 53.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.32.

How has HIMS stock performed recently?

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.68 for Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.89, while it was recorded at 54.84 for the last single week of trading, and 31.40 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hims & Hers Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

Earnings analysis for Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hims & Hers Health Inc go to 34.57%.

Insider trade positions for Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]

The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16.47 million shares, which is approximately 7.6746%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.57 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$294.25 million in HIMS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$121.94 million in HIMS stock with ownership which is approximately 2.814%.