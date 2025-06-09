Hecla Mining Co [HL] Stock trading around $6.27 per share: What’s Next?

Hecla Mining Co [NYSE: HL] price plunged by -2.79 percent to reach at -$0.18.

The one-year HL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.81. The average equity rating for HL stock is currently 1.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hecla Mining Co [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $7.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH MKM raised their target price from $4 to $4.40. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Co is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 248.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

HL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hecla Mining Co [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.98. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 28.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.46 for Hecla Mining Co [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.39, while it was recorded at 6.05 for the last single week of trading, and 5.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hecla Mining Co Fundamentals:

Hecla Mining Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

HL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hecla Mining Co go to 40.64%.

Hecla Mining Co [HL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59.48 million shares, which is approximately 9.6386%. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 52.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$254.34 million in HL stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $$242.86 million in HL stock with ownership which is approximately 8.1145%.