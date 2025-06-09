Haleon plc ADR [HLN] Revenue clocked in at $14.35 billion, up 16.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Haleon plc ADR [NYSE: HLN] price plunged by -0.45 percent to reach at -$0.05.

The one-year HLN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.81. The average equity rating for HLN stock is currently 2.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Haleon plc ADR [HLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLN shares is $11.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BNP Paribas Exane have made an estimate for Haleon plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Haleon plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc ADR is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

HLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Haleon plc ADR [HLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.47. With this latest performance, HLN shares gained by 2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.80 for Haleon plc ADR [HLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.51, while it was recorded at 11.12 for the last single week of trading, and 10.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Haleon plc ADR Fundamentals:

Haleon plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

HLN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Haleon plc ADR go to 9.85%.

Haleon plc ADR [HLN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HLN stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 180.17 million shares, which is approximately 1.9629%. FMR LLC, holding 99.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$818.98 million in HLN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$344.89 million in HLN stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4549%.