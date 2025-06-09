Greenlane Holdings Inc [GNLN] Is Currently -5.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Greenlane Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: GNLN] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.01 at the close of the session, down -5.71%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 147.88M shares, GNLN reached a trading volume of 90182760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Greenlane Holdings Inc [GNLN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNLN shares is $151.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNLN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Greenlane Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Greenlane Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on GNLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenlane Holdings Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has GNLN stock performed recently?

Greenlane Holdings Inc [GNLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.45. With this latest performance, GNLN shares dropped by -12.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.87 for Greenlane Holdings Inc [GNLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1062, while it was recorded at 0.0068 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9639 for the last 200 days.

Greenlane Holdings Inc [GNLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Greenlane Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 2.25.

Insider trade positions for Greenlane Holdings Inc [GNLN]