GlycoMimetics Inc [GLYC] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -22.17% YTD: What’s Next?

GlycoMimetics Inc [NASDAQ: GLYC] price plunged by -2.42 percent to reach at -$0.01.

The one-year GLYC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.0. The average equity rating for GLYC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GlycoMimetics Inc [GLYC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLYC shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLYC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for GlycoMimetics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2024, representing the official price target for GlycoMimetics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on GLYC stock. On November 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GLYC shares from 3 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GlycoMimetics Inc is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

GLYC Stock Performance Analysis:

GlycoMimetics Inc [GLYC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.67. With this latest performance, GLYC shares dropped by -19.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLYC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.80 for GlycoMimetics Inc [GLYC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2279, while it was recorded at 0.2027 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2457 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GlycoMimetics Inc Fundamentals:

GlycoMimetics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.29 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

GLYC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLYC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GlycoMimetics Inc go to 62.95%.

GlycoMimetics Inc [GLYC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GLYC stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 9.54 million shares, which is approximately 14.8071%. ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 8.59 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.42 million in GLYC stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $$0.76 million in GLYC stock with ownership which is approximately 4.184%.