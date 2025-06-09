Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM] gain 66.20% so far this year. What now?

Fortuna Mining Corp [NYSE: FSM] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -3.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.13.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25560016 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fortuna Mining Corp stands at 5.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.87%.

The market cap for FSM stock reached $2.19 billion, with 306.96 million shares outstanding and 302.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.66M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 25560016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSM shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Fortuna Mining Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Fortuna Mining Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Mining Corp is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for FSM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.56.

How has FSM stock performed recently?

Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.88. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.07 for Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.04, while it was recorded at 6.90 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fortuna Mining Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.56 and a Current Ratio set at 2.04.

Earnings analysis for Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortuna Mining Corp go to 12.58%.

Insider trade positions for Fortuna Mining Corp [FSM]

The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 29.78 million shares, which is approximately 9.7303%. ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 9.04 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$44.22 million in FSM stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $$42.59 million in FSM stock with ownership which is approximately 2.8464%.