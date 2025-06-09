For Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc [PHAT], Analyst sees a rise to $23. What next?

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: PHAT] surged by $4.23 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $8.92.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc stock has also gained 109.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PHAT stock has inclined by 76.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.90% and gained 9.85% year-on date.

The market cap for PHAT stock reached $622.74 million, with 69.64 million shares outstanding and 37.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, PHAT reached a trading volume of 53052339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc [PHAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHAT shares is $19.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $26, while Needham kept a Buy rating on PHAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.61.

PHAT stock trade performance evaluation

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc [PHAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 109.88. With this latest performance, PHAT shares gained by 271.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.45 for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc [PHAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 5.58 for the last single week of trading, and 9.22 for the last 200 days.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc [PHAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.54 and a Current Ratio set at 3.58.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc [PHAT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PHAT stocks are: FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 10.11 million shares, which is approximately 17.2637%. MEDICXI VENTURES MANAGEMENT (JERSEY) LTD, holding 7.46 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$76.89 million in PHAT stocks shares; and MEDICXI VENTURES MANAGEMENT (JERSEY) LTD, currently with $$35.84 million in PHAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9715%.