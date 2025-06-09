For Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR], Analyst sees a rise to $90. What next?

Palantir Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: PLTR] surged by $7.81 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $127.72.

Palantir Technologies Inc stock has also loss -3.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLTR stock has inclined by 50.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 79.99% and gained 68.87% year-on date.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $301.41 billion, with 2.26 billion shares outstanding and 2.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 104.66M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 86805579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $104.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $141, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on PLTR stock. On February 04, 2025, analysts increased their price target for PLTR shares from 60 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc is set at 7.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 96.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 228.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.49.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 477.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.39 for Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.28, while it was recorded at 128.57 for the last single week of trading, and 75.93 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Palantir Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.49 and a Current Ratio set at 6.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc go to 33.10%.

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 201.59 million shares, which is approximately 9.0335%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 119.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.03 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.06 billion in PLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 1.8827%.