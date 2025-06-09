For NIO Inc ADR [NIO], Analyst sees a rise to $4.70. What next?

NIO Inc ADR [NYSE: NIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.54%.

Over the last 12 months, NIO stock dropped by -30.33%. The one-year NIO Inc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.54. The average equity rating for NIO stock is currently 2.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.05 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 49.78M shares, NIO stock reached a trading volume of 31008921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NIO Inc ADR [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $5.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NIO Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2025, representing the official price target for NIO Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4.80 to $3.90, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on NIO stock. On November 20, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for NIO shares from 6.60 to 4.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75.

NIO Stock Performance Analysis:

NIO Inc ADR [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.81 for NIO Inc ADR [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.80, while it was recorded at 3.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIO Inc ADR Fundamentals:

NIO Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

NIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Inc ADR go to 31.59%.

NIO Inc ADR [NIO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 60.47 million shares, which is approximately 2.9499%. STATE STREET CORP, holding 21.94 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$91.27 million in NIO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $$65.55 million in NIO stock with ownership which is approximately 0.7687%.