For BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [NYSE: BBAI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.12% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.45%.

Over the last 12 months, BBAI stock rose by 160.14%. The one-year BigBear.ai Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.29. The average equity rating for BBAI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.12 billion, with 289.05 million shares outstanding and 280.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 64.88M shares, BBAI stock reached a trading volume of 61071074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $3 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2024, representing the official price target for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on BBAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

BBAI Stock Performance Analysis:

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.45. With this latest performance, BBAI shares gained by 26.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.18 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 3.92 for the last single week of trading, and 3.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BigBear.ai Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BBAI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6.54 million shares, which is approximately 2.6537%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3.12 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.71 million in BBAI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$2.54 million in BBAI stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6817%.