First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] is 50.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Majestic Silver Corporation [NYSE: AG] slipped around -0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.27 at the close of the session, down -1.66%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.78M shares, AG reached a trading volume of 41379858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $8.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for AG in the course of the last twelve months was 162.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.74.

How has AG stock performed recently?

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.04. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 32.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.19 for First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.27, while it was recorded at 7.58 for the last single week of trading, and 6.15 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

First Majestic Silver Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.74 and a Current Ratio set at 3.19.

Insider trade positions for First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]

The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 28.15 million shares, which is approximately 9.6389%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.9 million in AG stocks shares