Evercore ISI lifts ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [NYSE: CHPT] jumped around 0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.75 at the close of the session, up 10.37%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.01M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 29674772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $1.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 3.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2024, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has CHPT stock performed recently?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.42. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 25.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.71 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6496, while it was recorded at 0.7516 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0224 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

Earnings analysis for ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc go to 40.89%.

Insider trade positions for ChargePoint Holdings Inc [CHPT]

The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: ANTARA CAPITAL LP with ownership of 45.16 million shares, which is approximately 10.563%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$57.21 million in CHPT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$45.53 million in CHPT stock with ownership which is approximately 7.0533%.