Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] stock Initiated by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $35

Equinox Gold Corp [AMEX: EQX] closed the trading session at $6.94.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.25 percent and weekly performance of 4.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.69M shares, EQX reached to a volume of 22689850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $8.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2024, representing the official price target for Equinox Gold Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

EQX stock trade performance evaluation

Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, EQX shares gained by 1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.70 for Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.60, while it was recorded at 7.03 for the last single week of trading, and 6.11 for the last 200 days.

Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Equinox Gold Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinox Gold Corp go to 76.58%.

Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP with ownership of 42.0 million shares, which is approximately 10.7019%. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 38.17 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$199.61 million in EQX stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $$69.92 million in EQX stock with ownership which is approximately 3.4065%.