EPWK Holdings Ltd [EPWK] is -84.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EPWK Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: EPWK] price plunged by -62.57 percent to reach at -$1.05.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EPWK Holdings Ltd is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69.

EPWK Stock Performance Analysis:

EPWK Holdings Ltd [EPWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -93.35.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.72 for EPWK Holdings Ltd [EPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.0099, while it was recorded at 5.9550 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into EPWK Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

EPWK Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

