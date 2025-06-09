Endeavour Silver Corp [EXK] moved down -1.32: Why It’s Important

Endeavour Silver Corp [NYSE: EXK] price plunged by -1.32 percent to reach at -$0.06.

The one-year EXK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.91. The average equity rating for EXK stock is currently 1.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavour Silver Corp [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on EXK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

EXK Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavour Silver Corp [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.38. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 29.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.71 for Endeavour Silver Corp [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.69, while it was recorded at 4.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavour Silver Corp Fundamentals:

Endeavour Silver Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

EXK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endeavour Silver Corp go to 131.56%.

Endeavour Silver Corp [EXK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24.47 million shares, which is approximately 10.073%. JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 10.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$37.9 million in EXK stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $$30.52 million in EXK stock with ownership which is approximately 3.5693%.