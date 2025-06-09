DocuSign Inc [DOCU] Stock trading around $75.28 per share: What’s Next?

DocuSign Inc [NASDAQ: DOCU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.97% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.04%.

Over the last 12 months, DOCU stock rose by 41.50%. The one-year DocuSign Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.69. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 2.74, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.24 billion, with 202.03 million shares outstanding and 200.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, DOCU stock reached a trading volume of 22549680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DocuSign Inc [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $89.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2025, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $75, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on DOCU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc is set at 3.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 16.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

DOCU Stock Performance Analysis:

DocuSign Inc [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.04. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.25 for DocuSign Inc [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.57, while it was recorded at 88.57 for the last single week of trading, and 79.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocuSign Inc Fundamentals:

DocuSign Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

DOCU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc go to 7.46%.

DocuSign Inc [DOCU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21.59 million shares, which is approximately 10.5545%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.59 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$780.63 million in DOCU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$280.99 million in DOCU stock with ownership which is approximately 2.567%.