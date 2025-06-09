DigiAsia Corp [FAAS] is -4.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DigiAsia Corp [NASDAQ: FAAS] price surged by 40.20 percent to reach at $0.21.

FAAS Stock Performance Analysis:

DigiAsia Corp [FAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -46.01. With this latest performance, FAAS shares gained by 265.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.62 for DigiAsia Corp [FAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3719, while it was recorded at 0.7621 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7792 for the last 200 days.

DigiAsia Corp [FAAS] Institutonal Ownership Details