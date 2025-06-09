Desjardins slashes price target on Denison Mines Corp [DNN] – find out why.

Denison Mines Corp [AMEX: DNN] closed the trading session at $1.68.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.67 percent and weekly performance of 5.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 78.35M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 167121446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $2.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 460.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.66. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 11.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.10 for Denison Mines Corp [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4344, while it was recorded at 1.6320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7491 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Denison Mines Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.09 and a Current Ratio set at 3.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Denison Mines Corp [DNN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denison Mines Corp go to 34.92%.

Denison Mines Corp [DNN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DNN stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 67.29 million shares, which is approximately 7.542%. ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 59.4 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$118.2 million in DNN stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $$70.7 million in DNN stock with ownership which is approximately 3.9563%.