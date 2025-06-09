Davis Commodities Ltd [DTCK] moved up 33.98: Why It’s Important

Davis Commodities Ltd [NASDAQ: DTCK] gained 33.98% on the last trading session, reaching $0.80 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 41.71K shares, DTCK reached a trading volume of 61626425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Davis Commodities Ltd [DTCK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Davis Commodities Ltd is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for DTCK stock

Davis Commodities Ltd [DTCK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.55. With this latest performance, DTCK shares gained by 31.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.04 for Davis Commodities Ltd [DTCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6131, while it was recorded at 0.6103 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9406 for the last 200 days.

Davis Commodities Ltd [DTCK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Davis Commodities Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Davis Commodities Ltd [DTCK]