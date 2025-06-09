CSX Corp [CSX] Revenue clocked in at $14.28 billion, down -0.12% YTD: What’s Next?

CSX Corp [NASDAQ: CSX] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 1.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.23.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16163780 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CSX Corp stands at 1.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.55%.

The market cap for CSX stock reached $60.55 billion, with 1.88 billion shares outstanding and 1.87 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.26M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 16163780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CSX Corp [CSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $32.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for CSX Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2025, representing the official price target for CSX Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $34, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corp is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

How has CSX stock performed recently?

CSX Corp [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 13.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.36 for CSX Corp [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.37, while it was recorded at 31.80 for the last single week of trading, and 32.32 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corp [CSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CSX Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.88.

Earnings analysis for CSX Corp [CSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corp go to 4.66%.

Insider trade positions for CSX Corp [CSX]

The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 175.03 million shares, which is approximately 9.0036%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 146.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.91 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.79 billion in CSX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2923%.