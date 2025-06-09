Crown LNG Holdings Limited [CGBS] Stock trading around $0.07 per share: What’s Next?

Crown LNG Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CGBS] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.07.

Crown LNG Holdings Limited stock has also gained 7.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CGBS stock has declined by -69.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -77.78% and lost -81.95% year-on date.

The market cap for CGBS stock reached $33.31 million, with 461.31 million shares outstanding and 227.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.75M shares, CGBS reached a trading volume of 14089450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown LNG Holdings Limited is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CGBS stock trade performance evaluation

Crown LNG Holdings Limited [CGBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.76. With this latest performance, CGBS shares dropped by -38.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.99 for Crown LNG Holdings Limited [CGBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1215, while it was recorded at 0.0688 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3035 for the last 200 days.

Crown LNG Holdings Limited [CGBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Crown LNG Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

