Comcast Corp [CMCSA] fell -7.54% so far this year. What now?

Comcast Corp [NASDAQ: CMCSA] gained 1.40% on the last trading session, reaching $34.70 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.45M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 13752996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comcast Corp [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $40.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Comcast Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Comcast Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on CMCSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corp is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for CMCSA stock

Comcast Corp [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.91 for Comcast Corp [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.61, while it was recorded at 34.47 for the last single week of trading, and 38.00 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corp [CMCSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Comcast Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

Comcast Corp [CMCSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corp go to 5.18%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Comcast Corp [CMCSA]

The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 372.37 million shares, which is approximately 9.5357%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 321.14 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.58 billion in CMCSA stocks shares;