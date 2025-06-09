Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] Is Currently -0.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coeur Mining Inc [NYSE: CDE] loss -0.95% or -0.09 points to close at $9.37 with a heavy trading volume of 18595561 shares.

The daily chart for CDE points out that the company has recorded 39.43% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.44M shares, CDE reached to a volume of 18595561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $10.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $8.75 to $8.25. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDE in the course of the last twelve months was 89.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.62.

Trading performance analysis for CDE stock

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.97. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 63.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.90 for Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.68, while it was recorded at 9.04 for the last single week of trading, and 6.44 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coeur Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 1.93.

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coeur Mining Inc go to 64.87%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]

The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37.28 million shares, which is approximately 9.4652%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37.02 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $208.04 million in CDE stocks shares.