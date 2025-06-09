Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] stock Resumed by Chardan Capital Markets analyst, price target now $20

Cleanspark Inc [NASDAQ: CLSK] closed the trading session at $9.79.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.30 percent and weekly performance of 13.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.26M shares, CLSK reached to a volume of 30965069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $19.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Cleanspark Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Cleanspark Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on CLSK stock. On December 10, 2024, analysts increased their price target for CLSK shares from 10.50 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleanspark Inc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

CLSK stock trade performance evaluation

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.44. With this latest performance, CLSK shares gained by 21.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.41 for Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.52, while it was recorded at 9.23 for the last single week of trading, and 10.17 for the last 200 days.

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cleanspark Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.67 and a Current Ratio set at 8.67.

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18.07 million shares, which is approximately 7.9011%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15.74 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$251.02 million in CLSK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$113.62 million in CLSK stock with ownership which is approximately 3.1156%.