Cisco Systems, Inc [CSCO] Is Currently 2.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cisco Systems, Inc [NASDAQ: CSCO] gained 2.23% or 1.44 points to close at $66.06 with a heavy trading volume of 20565088 shares.

The daily chart for CSCO points out that the company has recorded 11.06% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.03M shares, CSCO reached to a volume of 20565088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cisco Systems, Inc [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $70.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems, Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems, Inc is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for CSCO stock

Cisco Systems, Inc [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.79. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 10.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.56 for Cisco Systems, Inc [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.93, while it was recorded at 64.66 for the last single week of trading, and 58.15 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems, Inc [CSCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cisco Systems, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Cisco Systems, Inc [CSCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems, Inc go to 5.19%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cisco Systems, Inc [CSCO]

The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 386.35 million shares, which is approximately 9.6155%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 354.83 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$16.86 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$9.04 billion in CSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7349%.