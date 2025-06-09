Circle Internet Group Inc [CRCL] is 29.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Circle Internet Group Inc [NYSE: CRCL] gained 29.40% or 24.47 points to close at $107.70 with a heavy trading volume of 59962549 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 47.78M shares, CRCL reached to a volume of 59962549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Circle Internet Group Inc [CRCL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Circle Internet Group Inc is set at 40.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 275.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRCL in the course of the last twelve months was 79.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CRCL stock

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit N/A. The present Moving Average recorded at N/A for the last single week of trading.

Circle Internet Group Inc [CRCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Circle Internet Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Circle Internet Group Inc [CRCL]