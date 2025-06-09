Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] is -15.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cipher Mining Inc [NASDAQ: CIFR] gained 10.48% on the last trading session, reaching $3.90 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.77M shares, CIFR reached a trading volume of 22743625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIFR shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cipher Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Cipher Mining Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cipher Mining Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for CIFR stock

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.00. With this latest performance, CIFR shares gained by 29.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.53 for Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 3.57 for the last single week of trading, and 4.38 for the last 200 days.

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cipher Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]

The top three institutional holders of CIFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13.0 million shares, which is approximately 4.1347%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 12.31 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$51.07 million in CIFR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$34.94 million in CIFR stock with ownership which is approximately 2.6781%.