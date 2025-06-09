Chegg Inc [CHGG] moved up 34.71: Why It’s Important

Chegg Inc [NYSE: CHGG] closed the trading session at $1.63.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.24 percent and weekly performance of 59.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 128.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 86.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, CHGG reached to a volume of 26432220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chegg Inc [CHGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $0.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 4.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Chegg Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $2 to $1.25. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Chegg Inc stock. On July 16, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for CHGG shares from 6.50 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.23.

CHGG stock trade performance evaluation

Chegg Inc [CHGG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.80. With this latest performance, CHGG shares gained by 128.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.24 for Chegg Inc [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7620, while it was recorded at 1.3000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4236 for the last 200 days.

Chegg Inc [CHGG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Chegg Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Chegg Inc [CHGG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CHGG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11.47 million shares, which is approximately 11.1786%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 9.41 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$29.72 million in CHGG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$17.2 million in CHGG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.3059%.