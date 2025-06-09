Carnival Corp [CCL] moved up 1.08: Why It’s Important

Carnival Corp [NYSE: CCL] closed the trading session at $24.28.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.57 percent and weekly performance of 4.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.18M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 16611790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corp [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $27.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Carnival Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northcoast raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Carnival Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corp is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCL in the course of the last twelve months was 15.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.18.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corp [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 23.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.83 for Carnival Corp [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.34, while it was recorded at 23.92 for the last single week of trading, and 21.89 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corp [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carnival Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carnival Corp [CCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corp go to 20.85%.

Carnival Corp [CCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113.84 million shares, which is approximately 8.985%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 68.77 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.29 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$732.41 million in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 3.088%.