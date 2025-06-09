Brand Engagement Network Inc [BNAI] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $6

Brand Engagement Network Inc [NASDAQ: BNAI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.38% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 104.30%.

Over the last 12 months, BNAI stock dropped by -84.38%. The one-year Brand Engagement Network Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.5. The average equity rating for BNAI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.50 million, with 42.99 million shares outstanding and 28.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, BNAI stock reached a trading volume of 46579062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brand Engagement Network Inc [BNAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNAI shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brand Engagement Network Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brand Engagement Network Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 408.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

BNAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Brand Engagement Network Inc [BNAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 104.30. With this latest performance, BNAI shares gained by 96.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.41 for Brand Engagement Network Inc [BNAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3324, while it was recorded at 0.4746 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6803 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brand Engagement Network Inc Fundamentals:

Brand Engagement Network Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.13 and a Current Ratio set at 0.13.

BNAI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brand Engagement Network Inc go to 28.68%.

Brand Engagement Network Inc [BNAI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BNAI stocks are: MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 0.17 million shares, which is approximately 0.5148%. ATLAS MERCHANT CAPITAL LLC, holding 0.17 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.6 million in BNAI stocks shares; and ATLAS MERCHANT CAPITAL LLC, currently with $$0.52 million in BNAI stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4415%.