BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Kinross Gold Corp [KGC] – find out why.

Kinross Gold Corp [NYSE: KGC] price plunged by -2.39 percent to reach at -$0.37.

The one-year KGC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.32. The average equity rating for KGC stock is currently 1.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinross Gold Corp [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $17.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corp is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

KGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinross Gold Corp [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.57 for Kinross Gold Corp [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.18, while it was recorded at 15.45 for the last single week of trading, and 11.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinross Gold Corp Fundamentals:

Kinross Gold Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

KGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corp go to 18.00%.

Kinross Gold Corp [KGC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 121.21 million shares, which is approximately 9.8625%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$382.76 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$290.12 million in KGC stock with ownership which is approximately 2.8356%.