BMO Capital Markets lifts Iamgold Corp [IAG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Iamgold Corp [NYSE: IAG] price plunged by -3.12 percent to reach at -$0.24.

The one-year IAG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.44. The average equity rating for IAG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Iamgold Corp [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $9.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Iamgold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Iamgold Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iamgold Corp is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

IAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Iamgold Corp [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.45. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 7.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for Iamgold Corp [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.86, while it was recorded at 7.51 for the last single week of trading, and 5.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iamgold Corp Fundamentals:

Iamgold Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

IAG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iamgold Corp go to 20.34%.

Iamgold Corp [IAG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 48.63 million shares, which is approximately 9.2553%. DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 34.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$130.84 million in IAG stocks shares; and DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., currently with $$77.57 million in IAG stock with ownership which is approximately 3.9368%.