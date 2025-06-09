Barclays plc ADR [BCS] Revenue clocked in at $35.12 billion, up 37.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Barclays plc ADR [NYSE: BCS] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $18.21.

Barclays plc ADR stock has also gained 2.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BCS stock has inclined by 14.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.39% and gained 37.02% year-on date.

The market cap for BCS stock reached $64.67 billion, with 3.58 billion shares outstanding and 3.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.32M shares, BCS reached a trading volume of 12738655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barclays plc ADR [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $19.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Barclays plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Barclays plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays plc ADR is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82.

BCS stock trade performance evaluation

Barclays plc ADR [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 14.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.85 for Barclays plc ADR [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.08, while it was recorded at 17.94 for the last single week of trading, and 14.16 for the last 200 days.

Barclays plc ADR [BCS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Barclays plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.67.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Barclays plc ADR [BCS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays plc ADR go to 19.55%.

Barclays plc ADR [BCS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 29.98 million shares, which is approximately 0.201%. ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 19.68 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$210.76 million in BCS stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$187.33 million in BCS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1173%.