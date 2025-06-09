Bank Of America Corp [BAC] Revenue clocked in at $198.36 billion, up 2.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Bank Of America Corp [NYSE: BAC] price surged by 1.33 percent to reach at $0.59.

The one-year BAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.67. The average equity rating for BAC stock is currently 1.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank Of America Corp [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $49.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Bank Of America Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Bank Of America Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $50, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on BAC stock. On January 07, 2025, analysts increased their price target for BAC shares from 43 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank Of America Corp is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.32.

BAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank Of America Corp [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.49 for Bank Of America Corp [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.99, while it was recorded at 44.49 for the last single week of trading, and 42.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank Of America Corp Fundamentals:

Bank Of America Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

BAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank Of America Corp go to 14.52%.

Bank Of America Corp [BAC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1.03 billion shares, which is approximately 13.0776%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 641.63 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$25.52 billion in BAC stocks shares;