Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD] gain 59.15% so far this year. What now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [NYSE: BBD] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $2.89 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 43.02M shares, BBD reached a trading volume of 32378564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $4.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $2.40 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBD in the course of the last twelve months was 0.55.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, BBD shares gained by 27.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.54 for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 2.36 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.45.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR go to 16.11%.

The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 73.39 million shares, which is approximately 0.6909%. SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 72.74 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.94 million in BBD stocks shares; and SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $142.47 million in BBD stock with ownership which is approximately 0.5989%.