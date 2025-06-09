Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $1

Ballard Power Systems Inc [NASDAQ: BLDP] closed the trading session at $1.53.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.83 percent and weekly performance of 18.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.40M shares, BLDP reached to a volume of 13650075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $1.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

BLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.60. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 27.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.47 for Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2538, while it was recorded at 1.3820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4733 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ballard Power Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.13 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc go to 36.32%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc [BLDP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9.54 million shares, which is approximately 3.1871%. LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 7.81 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$17.64 million in BLDP stocks shares; and LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, currently with $$15.86 million in BLDP stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3537%.