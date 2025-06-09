B. Riley Securities slashes price target on D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] – find out why.

D-Wave Quantum Inc [NYSE: QBTS] price surged by 13.05 percent to reach at $2.15.

The one-year QBTS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -45.13. The average equity rating for QBTS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $12.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2024, representing the official price target for D-Wave Quantum Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on QBTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 270.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

QBTS Stock Performance Analysis:

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.02. With this latest performance, QBTS shares gained by 170.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 522.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1343.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.13 for D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.41, while it was recorded at 17.54 for the last single week of trading, and 5.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into D-Wave Quantum Inc Fundamentals:

D-Wave Quantum Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.61 and a Current Ratio set at 20.73.

QBTS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QBTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D-Wave Quantum Inc go to 32.49%.

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of QBTS stocks are: PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 59.43 million shares, which is approximately 34.5252%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 6.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.08 million in QBTS stocks shares