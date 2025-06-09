Avantor Inc [AVTR] Is Currently 0.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Avantor Inc [NYSE: AVTR] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 0.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.07.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14789827 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Avantor Inc stands at 1.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.12%.

The market cap for AVTR stock reached $8.91 billion, with 681.50 million shares outstanding and 662.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.05M shares, AVTR reached a trading volume of 14789827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avantor Inc [AVTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVTR shares is $17.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Avantor Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Avantor Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on AVTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avantor Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVTR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

How has AVTR stock performed recently?

Avantor Inc [AVTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, AVTR shares gained by 9.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.20 for Avantor Inc [AVTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.90, while it was recorded at 13.09 for the last single week of trading, and 19.89 for the last 200 days.

Avantor Inc [AVTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Avantor Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings analysis for Avantor Inc [AVTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avantor Inc go to 8.25%.

Insider trade positions for Avantor Inc [AVTR]

The top three institutional holders of AVTR stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 69.67 million shares, which is approximately 10.2552%. DODGE & COX, holding 65.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.39 billion in AVTR stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $$1.36 billion in AVTR stock with ownership which is approximately 9.4569%.