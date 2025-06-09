AT&T, Inc [T] Revenue clocked in at $122.93 billion, up 23.32% YTD: What’s Next?

AT&T, Inc [NYSE: T] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.01%.

Over the last 12 months, T stock rose by 53.02%. The one-year AT&T, Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.72. The average equity rating for T stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $202.05 billion, with 7.20 billion shares outstanding and 7.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.38M shares, T stock reached a trading volume of 22391241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AT&T, Inc [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $29.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for AT&T, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2025, representing the official price target for AT&T, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on T stock. On January 06, 2025, analysts increased their price target for T shares from 22 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T, Inc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 10.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

T Stock Performance Analysis:

AT&T, Inc [T] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -0.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.60 for AT&T, Inc [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.43, while it was recorded at 27.82 for the last single week of trading, and 24.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AT&T, Inc Fundamentals:

AT&T, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

T Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T, Inc go to 3.25%.

AT&T, Inc [T] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 629.67 million shares, which is approximately 8.7502%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 527.05 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.07 billion in T stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$6.16 billion in T stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4767%.