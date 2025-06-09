AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] gain 47.82% so far this year. What now?

AST SpaceMobile Inc [NASDAQ: ASTS] gained 1.10% or 0.34 points to close at $31.19 with a heavy trading volume of 14202384 shares.

The daily chart for ASTS points out that the company has recorded 36.14% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.51M shares, ASTS reached to a volume of 14202384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTS shares is $41.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for AST SpaceMobile Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Roth Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2025, representing the official price target for AST SpaceMobile Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ASTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AST SpaceMobile Inc is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2206.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

Trading performance analysis for ASTS stock

AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.20. With this latest performance, ASTS shares gained by 23.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 259.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.56 for AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.25, while it was recorded at 28.01 for the last single week of trading, and 25.37 for the last 200 days.

AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AST SpaceMobile Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.62 and a Current Ratio set at 10.62.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AST SpaceMobile Inc [ASTS]

The top three institutional holders of ASTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8.57 million shares, which is approximately 6.0715%. JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 7.45 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$86.55 million in ASTS stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $$77.61 million in ASTS stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7349%.